Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Financial Institutions worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 183.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 28.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

