Bank of America Corp DE Buys 12,332 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 740,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 332,531 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $17.88 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

