Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.39 Million Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 57.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 214,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.