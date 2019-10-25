Bank of America Increases Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $112.00

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.82.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $111.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

