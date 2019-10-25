Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $517,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

