Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,029,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,363,000 after acquiring an additional 433,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 160,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 73,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,227. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

