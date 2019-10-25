Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,511,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after buying an additional 146,741 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.