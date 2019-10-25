BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 5,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. BANKINTER S A/S has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANKINTER S A/S had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BANKINTER S A/S

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

