Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 255,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.