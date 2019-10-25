Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Trading 12.5% Higher

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.44, 476,356 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 213,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632 in the last three months. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

