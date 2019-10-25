Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Down 2%

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.44, approximately 61,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 57,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.30 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

