Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

BGNE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,755. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beigene has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,106 shares of company stock worth $3,361,842 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Beigene by 8.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beigene in the second quarter valued at $70,734,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Beigene by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

