Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, 365,599 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 566,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Fair acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,201.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 68,000 shares of company stock worth $79,640 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

