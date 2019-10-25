Berenberg Bank Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Societe Generale set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.00 ($34.88).

Shares of DUE opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.30. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

