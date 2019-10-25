Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of LON:RSG traded up GBX 7.97 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 72.98 ($0.95). 167,808 shares of the company were exchanged. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 61.04 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

