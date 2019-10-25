Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Best Buy by 41.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 308,199 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. 604,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,913 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,014. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

