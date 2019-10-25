Beth E. Mooney Sells 437,737 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

