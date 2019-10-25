Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $365.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $256.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $289.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.64. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 101.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 131.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

