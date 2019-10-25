Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Swann

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

BIIB stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.51. The company had a trading volume of 161,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.64. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 131.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

