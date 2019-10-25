Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 43.7% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $994,270.00 and approximately $3,754.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00398170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00085584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002610 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000422 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,789,389 coins and its circulating supply is 4,759,843 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Nanex and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.