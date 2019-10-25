BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BKFG traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15. BKF Capital Group has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.