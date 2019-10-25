Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,143. Blackbaud has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

