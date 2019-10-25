BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,194,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 108,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

