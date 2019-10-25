BlackRock Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $2,797,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

