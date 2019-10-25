BlackRock Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.26% of Jumei International worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Jumei International by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jumei International by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

JMEI opened at $2.00 on Friday. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jumei International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

