BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEIH opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

