BlackRock Inc. Invests $4.10 Million in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 298,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCPL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

In related news, Director Michael Marchetti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $8.86 on Friday. SciPlay Corp has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.