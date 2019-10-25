BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in BlackRock by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $453.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $487.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

