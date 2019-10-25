Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. 14,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lonnel Coats sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $824,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $34,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

