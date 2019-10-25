BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) a $0.30 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $0.30 price target on Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PGHEF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 116.16%.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

