BMO Capital Markets Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.50 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE KMT traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

