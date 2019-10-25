Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,217. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.