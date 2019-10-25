Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

BPFH traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 749,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPFH. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $72,838.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

