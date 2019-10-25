Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 158.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

