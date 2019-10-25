Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,050 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Celgene makes up 19.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CELG opened at $104.52 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

