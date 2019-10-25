Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

BOUYF opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

