Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BYD opened at $26.24 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

