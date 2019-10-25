Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

