Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.95. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

