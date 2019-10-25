Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

