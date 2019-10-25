Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.