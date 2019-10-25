BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

