Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 144 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,854,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of HCA opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.