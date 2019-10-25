Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE BSIG opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $861.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 566,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 993,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

