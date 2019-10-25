Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 450,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

