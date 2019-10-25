Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5,277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.