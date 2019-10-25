Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 270.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Gardner Denver’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

