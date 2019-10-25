Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Envestnet worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,323 shares in the company, valued at $59,395,184.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Crager sold 72,750 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $4,158,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

