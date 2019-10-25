Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

