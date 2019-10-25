British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.